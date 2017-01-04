Northampton Fire Captain speaks on red flags for electrical fires

Four days after a deadly New Year's Day fire in Holyoke, investigators have determined the cause to be electrical.

This raises questions about how exactly it could have sparked, or if there were any faulty outlets inside the apartment.

Fire officials said it was an electrical outlet in the living room of the third floor apartment that sparked the fire, but electrical fires can spread fast and are more common than you may think.

State Fire Marshal Peter K. Ostroskey said it was determined that an electrical fault in a third floor apartment ignited this tragic fire.

Three people died and eight others remain hospitalized after we learned Wednesday that an electrical malfunction sparked the massive Holyoke apartment fire.

Captain David Murrett of the Northampton Fire Department said that electrical fires are pretty common. Usually a fuse blowing, or a strange odor being the first red flag.

"Frayed wiring. You want to inspect your wiring. Sometimes cords get discolored. What we see a lot is extensive extension cord use."

Murrett said that people use extension cords for a long period of time. Instead, a power strip should be used.

If you notice anything out of the ordinary, Murrett said your first call should be to the fire department.

"We can come out and check it out. Try to isolate the outlet, shut the fuse off, or power off to a certain area."

Some other warning signs are if you experience flickering or dimming lights, repeated blown fuses, tripped circuit breakers, or switches that are hot to the touch.

"If there is a significant amount of combustible materials around, it can spread instantly. Any question you have about power, I would shut it down and then call a certified electrician."

And here's a startling statistic. From 2011 to 2015, 41 people died in the state from electrical fires.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.