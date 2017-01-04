19-year-old wins $1,000 a week for life on scratch ticket

A 19 year old Barre resident has won the Massachusetts State Lottery's "$1,000 a Week for Life" instant game.

Zachary Pearson is the ninth grand prize winner of this game, and has been elected to receive $1,000 every week for the rest of his life. A minimum 20-year guarantee has been put on the prize.

Pearson has said that he plans on funding his college tuition with the winnings and also buy a car.

Using lottery tickets he received for Christmas, Pearson purchased more from his winnings, which included this grand prize winning ticket.

The ticket was bought at Market Place on the Common in Barre. The store will receive a $10,400 bonus for the sale.

One "$1,000 a Week for Life" grand prize remains in this $2 instant game.

