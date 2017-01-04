Heroin overdoses spike in Northampton

Startling new numbers were released by Northampton police today. Heroin overdoses have nearly tripled within the city.

Northampton police said that they responded to 51 overdose calls. The majority involving heroin-- a terrible epidemic they’re working hard to combat.

In 2016, Northampton police said 44 of their overdose calls involved heroin. A huge increase from the 15 in 2015.

Of those 44 heroin overdoses, six lost their lives.

Psychology doctor Eunice Aviles said that there are multiple reasons why people try it in the first place.

The biggest is to mask unwanted feelings.

“They start to use this because they haven't developed coping skills to address these feelings, so this is how they cope with being depressed and being anxious,” Aviles said.

Dr. Aviles said that it being so easy to get your hands on these drugs is a catalyst for the uptick in numbers.

“Some people have access to this because it is accessible. If you think about towns such as Northampton, Springfield, and Worcester, it’s accessible.

Aviles said knowledge is key. Family members who know a loved one dealing with this should educate themselves on local resources and possible lifesaving medication.

“Get education on ways you can help. For examples on medication like Narcan. It’s currently saving lives.”

According to Northampton police, they’ve administered 35 patients with Narcan last year.

Their department is working hard to battle these numbers with preventive solutions.

Northampton police launched their DART officer program last year.

The Drug Abuse Response Team members are patrol officers who volunteer and reach out to individuals who have overdosed and connect them to local substance abuse resources.

Links on these resources can be found here:

https://www.northamptonpd.com/community-services/dart-officers.html

http://www.mass.gov/eohhs/gov/departments/dph/programs/substance-abuse/

