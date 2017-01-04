Raymour and Flanigan Outlet to host fundraiser for Holyoke victims, needs donations

The Raymour and Flanigan Outlet in West Springfield will host a fundraiser for the victims of the Holyoke fire.

They are putting together a fundraiser on January 27th and January 28th. Sales rep Jake Robertson says, “We're going to be running a paint and sip, which is hosted by Paint Social Art. They're going to be hosting the event for us. They're going to be coming in here and we're going to be painting what we call the tree of life.”

Robertson says participation is limited and you must register beforehand. He adds, “And Saturday night we're going to be hosting a bingo night here in the store. We'll be running bingo, prizes, food. It'll be a good time and hopefully we'll have a good turnout.”

You can register by going to www.paintsocialart.com and signing up.

The store is looking for people to donate gift baskets and raffle prizes for the two events.

"Specifically what we're looking for are donations of gift baskets, raffle prizes, anything that can be used to raffle off to help raise money. The more that we have, the better the prizes," Robertson said. Monetary donations are also welcomed.

Anyone who would like to donate can do so by going directly to the outlet store on Elm Street in West Springfield.

Both events will be held at the Raymour and Flanigan Outlet on Elm Street in West Springfield.

