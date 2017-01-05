Snow showers possible for Friday morning's commute

It's been an average sort of January day – lows in the teens and highs in the low 30s – with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will build overnight as we track our next chance for snow early Friday. This fast moving wave of low pressure passes south and east of New England.

The bulk of this system will miss western Massachusetts. However, we could see a coating to 1" of accumulation. This may lead to a few slippery spots for Friday morning's commute. The Cape will be closer to the storm center and will likely pick up a couple of inches of accumulation. This is where a Winter Storm Watch and Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect later tonight.

Any snow we get will come to an end early Friday. Clouds will make way to sunshine. In fact, Friday afternoon looks quite sunny! It will be seasonably cold with highs near 30 but there will not be too much wind.

A second, stronger area of low pressure will move across the south and will bring the Carolinas accumulating snow. This storm has more potential for us, but right now, still looks to slide just to our east. This system is a close call for western Mass as recent models have noted a slight northwest trend. The best chance for accumulating snow will be across eastern Mass and the Cape, but even western Mass could see some snow. The verdict is still out on this one so stay tuned!

Either way, this storm will pull down another batch of cold air for Sunday and Monday, along with a gusty breeze too.

The middle of next week will feature a nice warm up, but also usher in another chance for some rain.

On a related note, the newest drought monitor was released this morning and it showed a big improvement through areas near the Quabbin into Worcester County. The Extreme Drought conditions were measured in 8.5% of the state, down from last week's 36%.

