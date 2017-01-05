New Drought Monitor shows improvement across the state

The latest Drought Monitor, which comes out every Thursday morning, shows some improvement across the state. The area of extreme drought has shrunk significantly, going from over 36 percent of the state to just over 8 percent in the latest update.

The bulk of improvement is across eastern Massachusetts in the counties of Essex, Middlesex and Worcester with little improvement in western Mass.

These counties have gone from extreme drought to severe drought. Greater Springfield is still under an extreme drought with some improvement in southeast Franklin County and northwest Hampshire County. We are still averaging about 14" below normal, year to date in rainfall. The entire 8+ percent of extreme drought is in Hampden, Hampshire and Berkshire Counties with most of that in Hampden County.

