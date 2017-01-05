Suspects in Orange home invasion arraigned in court

The suspects in a deadly home invasion in Orange have appeared before a judge on Thursday.

Joshua Hart, 24, and Brittany Smith, 27. both of Athol, pleaded not guilty during their arraignment in Franklin Superior Court on a long list of charges.

The pair is accused of killing Thomas Harty and severely injuring his wife, Joanna Fisher, who later died 5 weeks after the incident.

The cause of Fisher's death remains under investigation by the office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

"I characterize this as a savage murder that's the only adjective that seems to capture how brutal this was and how senseless this was," said District Attorney Assistant Jeremy Bucci.

Police said that the couple was beaten and stabbed during a two hour attack in their Orange home back on October 5.

Authorities said the suspects were also indicted on charges related to a separate incident including breaking and entering and larceny two days before the home invasion and murder of the elderly couple.

"The allegations before the court is these two entered the couple's home and killed Harty and attempted to kill Joanna Fisher to avoid going to jail for relatively minor offenses and fear of prosecution for other uncharged offenses," said police.

Authorities said they had stolen a number of items including credit and debit cards, and were allegedly searching for more money and a getaway car as well.

Hart and Smith were found and arrested three days later in Virginia.

Both suspects are currently sitting behind bars and are being held without the right to bail following their arraignment.

They are due back in court for a hearing in May.

A grand jury indicted both Hart and Smith in December on charges including:

Murder

Attempted Murder

Home Invasion, one naming each victim (two counts)

Armed Robbery, one naming each victim (two counts)

Conspiracy

Larceny over $250

Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

Receiving Stolen Property

Unauthorized Use of a Credit Card

Hart and Smith were also indicted on charges of breaking and entering and larceny over $250. Those charges stem from earlier incidents.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

