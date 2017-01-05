West Springfield police seek hit and run suspect

The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the driver of a vehicle that struck 2 parked cars early Wednesday morning.

Police said the suspect was driving a vehicle that might have been a dark grey Hyundai, with metal flake paint when it struck a car that was parked on the side of Churchill Road.

The driver of the same suspected vehicle also hit another car that was parked in a driveway.

Police said the suspect's vehicle will have visible damage on the front end of the passenger's side.

West Springfield police are asking anyone who may have more information on this incident, or knows someone trying to repair a vehicle that matches the description, to call police at 413-263-3210.

