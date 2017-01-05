MA State Police seize 901 bags of suspected heroin in Whately

Massachusetts State Police arrested a woman from Springfield, Vermont on Wednesday after troopers allegedly found 901 bags of suspected heroin inside her vehicle.

Police said the woman was traveling in her pickup truck along I-91 in Whately at 4:40 p.m. when she was pulled over by a State Trooper for motor vehicle violations.

After further investigation into the traffic stop, State police arrested the driver, who was identified as Corrina M. Carr, 41, after she was found to be in possession of the 901 bags of suspected heroin.

Carr was issued a civil citation for a motor vehicle offense and is charged with:

Trafficking in heroin/ morphine, opium

Failure to wear a seat belt

She was held on $5,000 bail and is currently pending arraignment in Greenfield District Court

