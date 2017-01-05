Chicopee Police looking for missing woman

Chicopee Police are looking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that 37-year-old Shawna Golba was last seen on Tuesday, December 27.

Golba is approximately 5' tall and weights 150 pounds. It's not immediately known what she was wearing when she went missing.

Wilk noted that Golba may be in State Street area of Springfield.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at (413) 594-1730.

