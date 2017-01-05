City of Northampton to welcome refugees this month

The city of Northampton prepares to welcome dozens of refugees as they make the move to America this month.

Members of catholic charities along with the city leaders ironed out plans on Thursday to prepare a new home for refugees.

"My father has always said we are a nation of refugees, and we are," said Rebecca Washut of Northampton.

New contracts were set in place that will approve the city of Northampton as a site that will accept refugees.

Many people agree that the city is taking the appropriate steps needed in order to offer others a better life.

51 refugees will soon be calling Northampton home.

"We are taking them from areas where their lives are being threatened by war, or by persecution," said Bishop Mitchell Rozanski of Diocese of Springfield.

Over the past eight months, officials and residents have joined in on informational meetings in order to keep everyone on the same page, as some pose concern about their new neighbors.

"I do feel that there needs to be proper screening. If you're coming from a war torn area. There's a reason for that. You don't want to let in people that are creating the problem," said Washut.

"Any refugees allowed into this country are properly vetted, they meet the requirements and that we have the standards for them to come here," Bishop Rozanski noted.

"We want to be seen as someone, as a community that's welcoming," said Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz.

Coordinating a move halfway across the globe is no easy task, and organizers believe this is an opportunity for these families to live out the American dream.

"I'm definitely for running refugees that need a permanent home to this area," said Washut.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.