Drivers received wrong type of gasoline in Westfield

Some drivers in Westfield ended filling up their tanks with the wrong type of gas this week.

The Pride gas station in Westfield is currently taking care of the problem and of its customers.

Only 87 octane gas was available at the station on Thursday because diesel fuel was delivered to the wrong tank on Wednesday.

Pride told Western Mass News that a truck filled diesel fuel into the 93 octane tank by mistake.

The company said that eight cars were affected and they want drivers to know this was an isolated incident.

“It only affected high-grades. It didn’t affect regular gas, so it’s a very small number of people that were impacted and it was only in a very short period of time, so it's very unlikely a lot of cars were affected" said Kate, the Pride store manager.

The people affected by this incident were provided with loaner cars if they needed it, along with a gift card to the gas station.

"They are out there ongoing, taking care of the issue, making sure that none of the mixed up gas does not get into any of the other tanks," Kate added.

Trucks were sent out to refill the tanks with the appropriate gas on Thursday.

“They’re taking care of it, removing it from the system, cleaning it up to make sure that going forward, we are absolutely 100 percent safe for all our customers," Kate explained.

Many of those affected by this mishap and, regular customers alike, were unfazed.

“It’s convenient, they’re everywhere, it’s usually a pretty good deal on it, too," said Patricia Thore-Vertucci of Westfield.

Pride said none of the vehicles impacted by the diesel have been permanently damaged.

Western Mass News spoke to one person whose truck was impacted. She said she will continue to use Pride and is pleased with the great customer service.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.