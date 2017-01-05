Escaped inmate sought by MA State Police has been caught

A man who escaped a Rhode Island detention center is back in custody.

Investigators said that James Morales was arrested by a uniformed state trooper Thursday afternoon.

Morales escaped from the Wyatt Detention Facility in Rhode Island on New Year's Eve. He is charged with stealing 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester and faces child rape charges in Massachusetts.

Officials said at a press conference Thursday night that around 9 a.m. Thursday, a suspect attempted to rob a Bank of America on Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge.

The suspect resembled Morales and local police, FBI, and the State Police swarmed the area.

Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a call came in for another attempted robbery at Citizens Bank on Broadway in Somerville.

Mass. State Police Superintendent Col. Richard McKeon said that the suspect in the Somerville case matched the description of the Cambridge suspect.

An alert was sent out and a short time later, a man matching that description was seen on Broadway by a Massachusetts state trooper.

McKeon noted that the trooper exited his cruiser and as he did, the suspect fled on foot.

The trooper gave chase and the suspect was taken into custody as he tried to scale a second fence.

McKeon explained that it was at that point that they were able to positively identify that suspect as Morales.

Morales was transported to the state police barracks in Medford to be booked.

The U.S. Marshal Service said that Morales is being held in federal custody and is expected to appear in federal court in Providence, RI Friday on a federal escape charge.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

