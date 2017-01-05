Medical marijuana changes discussed at Holyoke hearing

Revisions to the new medical marijuana program were discussed at a public meeting in Holyoke on Thursday.

One change would allow nurse practitioners to authorize medical marijuana use for patients and for one mother, that could make all the difference for the health of her daughter.

For Middlefield mother Stacy Fisk, every day is a struggle. Her 11-year-old daughter, Ashley, has Dravet Syndrome, a rare and catastrophic form of epilepsy.

"The first time my daughter had a seizure. I literally thought she was dying, she was only a baby, she was five and a half months old," Fisk noted.

The thought of her daughter having just one seizure puts Fisk in distress, but without proper medication, it would be an everyday thing.

"I think she would be having them on a daily basis if it wasn't for cannabis," Fisk said.

Fisk was one of several residents who came from miles away to Holyoke Community College to discuss changes to the state medical marijuana program.

The state's Department of Public Health listened for over an hour as residents asked for some serious changes, including n particular, allowing nurse practitioners to authorize medical marijuana use to patients.

Under current rules, patients need permission from their doctors before use.

"It's hard to do that if your nurse cannot medicate your child while you are gone. You can't leave your child. It would put them at risk of being hospitalized due to seizure activity," Fisk explained.

Fisk is proposing that school nurses be able to provide cannabis to students like Ashley Fisk and consume any way that is necessary.

Fisk is on standby every school day to provide it should she have a seizure. If school nurses could dispense, it could stop a trip to the emergency room and give Fisk a chance to perform her other motherly roles.

"It's making it really hard for the parents if they work, or just to be at the school, or if you have to do regular errands like grocery shopping," Fisk said.

Ashley Fisk is on other medications, but the cannabis serves as a cushion to the symptoms.

Fisk is calling out to all the parents out there - at least consider the proposal for the safety of those children whose lives depend on it.

"One thing I can say for sure - after 10 and a half years of going through this is that cannabis has been the most effective treatment with her disease," Fisk noted.

The Department of Public Health will now review all of the feedback from these public meetings. They said that it will take time.

Another meeting is expected in the spring to discuss the changes, if any, to the program.

Some other proposed changes discussed include that independent growers could sell to dispensaries.

