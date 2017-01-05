New guidelines for the prevention of peanut allergies in young children

New guidelines on how to prevent life threatening peanut allergies are incredibly surprising in comparison to conventional methods.

Experts are now recommend feeding infants peanut products. The idea is that the earlier it's introduced into a child's body, the better chance they'll have of "not" developing allergies.

Conventional methods required a child to be at least 3-years-old before introducing risky allergens like peanut products into their system.

But now, new guidelines are saying the complete opposite.

The new guidelines from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases throw out the old recommendation and have said the earlier the age, the better.



"There is felt to be now this kind of window period in infancy so if you delay, delay, delay and then all the sudden at age three or whenever you actually introduce it. Now, certain things in your immune system have been established and now there's this big foreign protein being introduced," said Dr. David Robertson of Allergy and Immunology Associates of New England.



Dr. Robertson said the new guidelines are stemmed from something called the leap trial.



"They did some allergy testing first. If it looked like the kids weren't allergic to peanut butter, they started feeding them peanuts between 4 and 11 months, a few times a week. After 5 years what they found is that the kids who ate peanut butter had up to an 80% reduction in overall peanut allergy," Dr. Robertson continued.



The new guidelines said an infant is considered high risk of developing a peanut allergy if they suffer from eczema and/or an egg allergy.

Those children are considered to have a moderate risk of developed a peanut allergy, and should be introduced after 6 months of age after consulting with your pediatrician.

Infants that aren't considered to be at-risk should be introduced to peanut-containing foods like peanut butter as early as 4-6 months if they've already started solid foods.

Always consult the new guidelines first with your pediatrician.

"The idea here is that by introducing small amounts on a regular basis early on essentially your body gets used to it preventing allergy later on," said Dr. Robertson.



Doctor Roberston calls this new guideline a see-change in preventing allergies.

Authors of the recommendation can't stress enough that before introducing any potential allergen to your child, to check with your pediatrician first.

