Holyoke fire triggers talks on fire safety protocols

Holyoke is still reeling from a devastating fire that claimed three lives and left dozens homeless.

Now, fire officials are speaking up about the importance of taking common sense safety measures.

Devastating fires like last weekend's on North East Street stands as a reminder of the importance of fire safety.

Some said Thursday that the incident should serve as a wake-up call for property owners.

A raging fire at a Holyoke apartment building killed three people and left 25 families homeless.

"The fire built up so rapidly, nobody had a chance to get out properly," said Dave LaFond with the National Fire Sprinkler Association.

An electrical malfunction sparked the flames that caused the top floors to crumble.

"When I heard the news, I actually got in touch with my landlord," said Stephanie Sousbies of Holyoke.

The question on everyone's mind is could something have been done to prevent this.

"Definitely something to think more about," said Bart Comegys

According to the Massachusetts Fire Sprinkler Coalition, occupants have less than three minutes to escape.

"With the modern furnishing that we have in our homes today, the synthetic materials, the polyurethane foams, the plastics, that really intensifies the rapid build-up of fire," LaFond added.

However, sprinklers can stop a fire in 90 seconds.

"When the sprinkler head activates, it drops the temperatures immediately, cools the room, coats the walls with water. It gives them that opportunity to get out of their house and most times, it extinguished the fire completely, LaFond added.

Seventy-four percent of fire deaths happen in apartments and homes.

In Massachusetts, 216 people died in single family homes and duplexes between 2006 and 2015. None of those had fire sprinklers.

There were no fire deaths in homes protected with sprinklers.

"This building was well over 100 years old. There is no law governing this building to have [them]," LaFond said.

No one can be sure if sprinklers could have spared the lives lost in the fire, but fire officials hope more homeowners take every precaution when it comes fire safety

"Sprinklers buy time and time buys life," LaFond explained.

Of course, fire prevention is your first line of defense, but steps to control a fire spreading can save a life.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.