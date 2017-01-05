Residents concerned about speedy drivers in Easthampton neighborhood

A street in Easthampton is notoriously known for drivers that go well above the posted speed limit.

Mora Whitworth moved to her home on Glendale Street just eight months ago.

"I've seen like three accidents already, right at the end of the road. I just don't understand why everybody is in such a big rush. I was just like, this is crazy," said Whitworth.

According to Easthampton police, there were 11 accidents in 2016. Over the last year, 51 citations were issued on the street alone.

"We have dog walkers and joggers and people pushing baby carriages," Whitman noted.

Mora, a mother of two children, is concerned for the safety of her family and for her neighbors, so she went ahead and told the police they should keep an eye on those driving with a led foot.

"I went right out there. I set up radar, I was there for two hours and stopped six cars in the hour and a half or two hours I was out there," said Chad Alexander of the Easthampton Police Department.

Alexander said that one person was going 54 miles per hour.

"In a 30 mile an hour zone, I mean 54. That's for state roads or now, you're talking almost highway speeds, not side roads where we have families out for walks," Alexander noted.

Glendale Street turns into Loudville Road and runs parallel to South Street.

With all three streets combined, Easthampton police issued 64 speeding tickets in 2016 and there were 25 accidents.

"If maybe they were on their own street, or thinking about their own children or their grandchildren, then maybe they might slow down," said Whitworth.

Easthampton police said if you have a speeding issue in your neighborhood, you should contact the police department directly.

You can contact them by calling them at (413) 527-1212 or by messaging them through their Facebook page by clicking the link here

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.