UPS expected to ship a million packages during National Return Day

The holidays have come and gone, but the weeks after are usually spent returning all those gifts and packages you don't want.

Today is dubbed National Return Day and UPS expected to ship around a million packages back to retailers.

Things were busy this week for UPS. They expected to ship close to 6 million packages back to retailers in just the first month of the year.

Jim Moulton is the owner of the UPS store in Longmeadow. He's been doing this a while and said the week after the new year is one of the busiest times for him and his staff.

"We’re starting to wind down a little bit after the holidays. The big return days if you'd like would have been Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of this week."

January 5 is the day UPS said it returns the most packages to retailers. The company said that this year, holiday shoppers are projected to return about 1.3 million packages.

"Wrong size, wrong color, didn't like it, shipped to the wrong person. A variety of things they are sending back."

Moulton said that with online sales doing so well, so are people returning things they bought online for free.

"With all of the internet shopping, online shopping, people are getting the free returns and it's attractive to them."

And although things are winding down at his UPS store.

"As far as returns go, we are about probably 10-15% ahead of last year as far as the number of packages going back."

And UPS is back on their guaranteed delivery date, so if you do still have something that needs to be shipped in the U.S., it should arrive in 1-5 business days.

