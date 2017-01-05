Amadeus opens at the Majestic

The Majestic Theater's 20th season rolls into the new year with the award winning drama, "Amadeus."

The play chronicles composer Antonio Salieri's jealousy of brilliant composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and how he tries to destroy Mozart's reputation and success.

Amadeus runs through February 12 at the Majestic in West Springfield.

Tickets are available by calling or visiting the Majestic's box office or visiting majestictheater.com.

