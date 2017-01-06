Snow coming to an end. Partial clearing and cold overnight

Snow is tapering off and all advisories for western Mass have been canceled. Snowfall totals for much of the area came in between 1-3" with some locally higher amounts. Parts of eastern Mass picked up over a foot of snow.

As the storm begins to pull away skies will begin to clear overnight but the breeze will pick up as well. Overnight lows will drop back into the single digits tonight in many areas. Skies become partly sunny tomorrow but as a arctic front approaches the region tomorrow afternoon it may touch off a few snow showers or a heavier snow squall. Any snow squall could put down a quick coating on the roads and make for some slippery travel.

Highs tomorrow will top off in the upper teens to around 20 but with northwesterly winds between 10-20 mph it will feel like it is in the single digits for much of the day. Winds will begin to diminish tomorrow night but it will be even colder and lows drop back to the lower single digits with some of the colder spots getting down near zero.

After a cold day on Monday we will see a slow warming trend with temperatures approaching the middle to upper 40s by late in the week. It also looks like it will become a bit unsettled by late in the week as well.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.