Police: Man arrested after multi-town chase, backing into cruiser

A man was arrested after a police chase that stretched across several Western Mass towns early Friday morning, according to Agawam police.

Holyoke Police Lt. Larry Cournoyer said an officer tried to pull a car over around 12:39 a.m. on Northampton Street for driving with its headlights off.

The driver took off into West Springfield, where the chase was terminated, according to Cournoyer.

Just minutes later, Agawam Police Sgt. Brian Machos said officers received word of a vehicle that had left the scene of an accident. The car, which was also reported stolen in Connecticut, was spotted nearby. Officers said the driver once again refused to stop and pulled into a driveway on River Road.

According to Sgt. Machos, the driver then backed into a police cruiser several times as officers surrounded the area. The man was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

