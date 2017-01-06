Chicopee man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

A man from Chicopee was placed under arrest on drug charges after police allegedly discovered heroin and cocaine inside his vehicle.

Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department said they stopped Angelo Abair, 32, of 42 Yvonne Street, as he was driving along Grattan Street on December 7 because he was operating a vehicle while his license was revoked.

Wilk said while detectives were conducting the traffic stop officers noticed Abair was moving his hands along the inside of the center console.

Wilk told Western Mass News detectives found a crack pipe with residue on the inside, and white chunks inside the center console that were tested positive for heroin.

Wilk said officers also discovered Abair was carrying a needle.

After further investigation into the traffic stop, detectives found 10 bundles of heroin that were hidden in the vehicle, and 17 pills.

Abair was charged with the following:

Operating w/a Revoked License, Subsequent Offense

-Possession of Class B, Cocaine, Subsequent Offense

-Possession of Class B Substance(Pipe), Subsequent Offense

-Possession of Class B Substance, Clonazepam, Subsq Offense

-Possession w/intent to distribute Heroin

He was held on $1,040 cash bail on December 7, and was brought to court the following morning.

