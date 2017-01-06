Police seek help in finding larceny suspect in Chicopee - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Police seek help in finding larceny suspect in Chicopee

Posted: Updated:
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Chicopee police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who is suspected of stealing from the Big Y on Memorial Drive. 

Officer Mike Wilk with the Chicopee Police Department said they caught a man on surveillance footage walking out of the grocery store with a basket full of items that were not paid for. 

Wilk said the man stole those items on December 30 around 4 p.m. 

Chicopee police are hoping someone can help their detectives to identify the individual. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 413-594-1730.

 Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

