Police seek help in finding larceny suspect in Chicopee

Chicopee police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who is suspected of stealing from the Big Y on Memorial Drive.
Officer Mike Wilk with the Chicopee Police Department said they caught a man on surveillance footage walking out of the grocery store with a basket full of items that were not paid for.
Wilk said the man stole those items on December 30 around 4 p.m.
Chicopee police are hoping someone can help their detectives to identify the individual. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 413-594-1730.
