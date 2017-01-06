Two-vehicle accident closes lanes on I-91 North in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Two-vehicle accident closes lanes on I-91 North in Springfield

Posted: Updated:
(Image courtesy: MGN Online) (Image courtesy: MGN Online)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

MA State Police shut down two lanes on I-91 North in Springfield Friday morning after a car and a tractor trailer collided. 

State police told Western Mass News the lanes are now open. 

Luckily, no one was injured, but the victims were transported to local hospitals as a precaution. 

