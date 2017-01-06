Holyoke community delivers various donations to fire victims

The Holyoke community surrounds those left without a home after a devastating fire New Year's Day.

The quick-moving fire claimed the lives of three people. Everyone that escaped were left with only the clothes on their backs.

On Friday, the community came together at the Kelly School to donate items such as furniture, clothes, and household items for those displaced by the fire.

The folks at Marcotte Ford donated a truck to move the furniture to the school for the families to pick up.



Volunteers came to the Kelly School bright and early to distribute the furniture to the families in need.



They do not need any more clothes, however they are looking for small appliances, furniture, and home goods.

The outpouring of compassion means so much to those who lost it all.

"This is a community effort from the community. We have been working hard to make sure everyone gets served. People came from everywhere, it's amazing. It's a grassroots thing," said Israel Rivera, the organizer of donations.

The community still needs volunteers to help distribute furniture for Friday and Saturday.

