Flights from Bradley to Fort Lauderdale delayed following shooti - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Flights from Bradley to Fort Lauderdale delayed following shooting

Posted: Updated:
(Western Mass News image / Logo: Bradley Airport) (Western Mass News image / Logo: Bradley Airport)
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -

Friday's shooting in Fort Lauderdale has delayed flights departing from Bradley International Airport. 

Western Mass News will keep you updated with the latest information on this incident as soon as it becomes available.

To see if your flight has been delayed or canceled, check the airpot's website by clicking the link here

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.