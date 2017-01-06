Western MA residents prepare for more snow

As snow heads to western Mass. there are certainly some people who are more worried than others.

People who live at the Springfield Housing Authority reached out to Western Mass News with concerns.

Even a couple of inches of snow is concerning for those in wheelchair dependent.

Some are afraid to even try leaving home when winter weather hits.



Essi Sepulveda said the last time it snowed heavily, she fell.

"I told the housing managers that they had to come and clean this here because they didn't clear walkways here. Especially here where disabled people with wheelchairs, and they never cleaned it," said Spepulevda.



Essi lives in Springfield public housing on Sanderson Street.

Snow that might be walkable, it's not always conducive to wheels.



"We're people that have appointments and everything and we can't come out. I tried to come out in the electric chair through the door and I couldn't get through," Essi noted.



The Springfield housing authority told Western Mass News they have a strict procedure in place for snowstorms.



"When there's a big storm obviously we're out there. We have our crews ready and waiting for that depending on the weather forecast. When the storm is lighter and the last storm, it seemed like such a bust. There was no snow removal needed," said Ellen Lowey of the Springfield housing authority.



She adds that all residents have emergency contact phone numbers.

But residents like Sepulveda said that's not always helpful.

"I told her that I fell down because they didn't come and clean the ice. She didn't say nothing but 'oh no' that's it," Sepulveda continued.



Springfield housing authority's response was if you open your door and you can't get out, there is always someone available for after hours.

"I would say, don't go out and call the district offices," said Lowey.



"I'm hurt all over but if I fall it's gonna be worse because I have osteoperosis in my legs and if I fall my bones chip real quick," said Sepulveda.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.