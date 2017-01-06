Goats from Monson farm recycle Christmas trees

The holidays have come and gone and that means for many that it's time to get rid of the Christmas tree.

One local farm in Monson is offering people an alternative instead of just letting their old trees sit by the side of the street.

Nigerian dwarf goats on Christine and Buddy's Monson farm will feed on those left over Christmas trees.

"The pine is a natural de-wormer for them, and it is also just an added benefit, and it also helps because we don't have to give them as much store bought feed," said Christine Day.

The goats pick them clean, leaving nothing but the bark.

The trees are great for their digestion, they also feed on some in the backyard, serving as their own ecosystem.

Trees fill the goats up all winter long, but the trio on the Monson farm is always in need for some more.

"In the winter, there is a lot less for them to forage on, so it keeps them busy and occupied, they are like little kids, you have to constantly give them something different," Day noted.

Day is expecting 50 trees this year, that's double the amount from last year. They've received some help from some Belchertown boy scouts.

"We have a group of boyscouts coming, they go collect around, and they come with two or three truck fulls," Day explained.

The only catch is the trees must be free of tinsel and any chemicals used from decorations.

"The goats cannot digest the tinsel, and the chemicals are just bad for them, and I don't want them to get sick," Day continued.

For anyone who is still looking for a way to get rid of their tree, the Day family will take Christmas trees all winter long. You can contact Christine Day at (413) 896-5959.

