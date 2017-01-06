Holyoke fire victim tells survival story

A fire that destroyed a Holyoke apartment building has changed the lives of dozens of people forever.

One young mother made a life saving choice to throw her toddler out of a window.

Briana Serrano woke up Sunday morning to fire tearing through her third story apartment.

Briana, her boyfriend Eric Albarran, and their two-year-old daughter were trapped.

"I told them get up get up there's a fire. I saw was flames all over my door," said Serrano.

As the thick smoke filled their apartment, they feared they would not make it out alive.

Albarran shielded the young mother and child from the flames as they tried to make their way to the window.

"It was hard to breathe so I was screaming help help! Please help, anybody," said Serrano.

Neighbors that were standing outside from below found a blanket and coaxed Serrano to throw her daughter to them.

"It was so terrifying but I knew I had to throw her because in that smoke it was so hard to breathe," Serrano continued.

With the smoke building up, she threw here child out the window. Moments later, neighbors scrambled to find a mattress for Serrano to jump onto.

"I sad babe we have to jump because I can't breathe," said Serrano.



Briana was rushed to Baystate Medical Center where she is being treated for several broken bones.



It will take time for the physical and emotional wounds to heal, but Serrano is simply grateful to see her little girl once again.

"I didn't know I had the strength to throw my baby out the window but I knew god was on my side," said Serrano.

Serrano will remain in the hospital for now, and is expected to make a full recovery.

