Dog left outside raises concerns for residents in Westfield

Many residents in Westfield are up in arms over a dog that was left in the cold.

The eight-and-a-half year old dog was heard whimpering as it was outside all night in freezing temperatures.

This story has drawn in thousands of people on Facebook as they witnessed a dog in neglect.

There's a lot of confusion over what's legal, and what's right.

The long-haired Belgian Shepherd is outside at all hours of the day and night, according to neighbors.



"As the weather has gotten increasingly colder, I've heard him crying. And also, my dog calls out to him and they bark at each other. And then I begin to realize that the animal is left out 24 hours a day 7 days a week," said Stephen Burrell of Westfield.



Stephen walks his dog along a public path behind the house where the dog sits outside.



"I have come back here sometimes 2:30 in the morning with a flashlight and he's out there. And i did walk down there at one point and he was shivering," said Burrell.



"I had to check out the situation for myself because people were saying that they were gonna go," Burrell continued.

After following a viral post on Facebook, Angela Harris reached out to Western Mass News.

"I decided to take initiative and actually see what was going on myself and when I saw the conditions they were worse than what was being said on Facebook," said Harris.

She stayed with the dog from 11:30 last night until almost 4 this morning and she said she's not afraid to admit she trespassed.

"It was just so sad to see. The chain was so thick and you could tell that when you touched his neck that he was in pain," Harris noted.

"The owner needs to be talked to and needs to know that this isn't the best situation for their dog. If they aren't gonna bring him inside, possibly a better home would be best," Harris continued.

Western Mass News asked Westfield police what laws are put into place for situations like this.

"You can't allow a dog to be on a tether for any time greater than 5 hours but there's some ambiguity in that law. The dog is a Belgian Shepherd, and they were originally bred to be outdoor animals," said Westfield Police Captain Michael McCabe.

Western Mass News did reach out to the homeowners, but no one came to the door.

"We have to do what's reasonable. We're not talking about a two pound chihuahua. We're talking about a 70 pound, eight-and-a-half year old healthy Belgian Shepherd. And it appears to be healthy," said McCabe.

Police said other than the complaints they've received these past two days, they received one back in 2015.

McCabe said animal control has never inspected the shelter that the dog is tied to.

Police told Western Mass News the actual owner of the dog is out of town, so they will be giving his wife education about new dog laws that went into effect in November, regarding how long a dog can be tied up.

Captain McCabe said the Shepherd was brought inside Friday night, and is asking the public to please stay away from the dog owners property as police and animal control are aware, and have taken care of the situation.

Westfield police aslo told Western Mass News the dog had food and a warm shelter that it was living in. "The dog was living better than most people," according to police.

Police mentioned the dog was relocated on Saturday, but not by animal control or police.

The Westfield Regional Animal Shelter posted an update regarding the Shepherd Saturday morning.

