Local airport manager discusses airport security

Authorities said Friday that the suspect in the Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting legally checked a gun onto the plane.

They said that he declared the firearm and had the gun in his checked baggage.

Authorities said the suspect flew to Florida via Air Canada. He's being identified as Esteban Santiago.

They said that when he arrived at the airport, he retrieved his bag at baggage claim, he took out the gun, and started firing.

Right now, guns are allowed on airplanes as long as they are unloaded, in a hard-sided container, and in checked baggage.

Soft targets are becoming more common places to commit shootings.

We spoke with a local aviation expert at Northampton Airport who spoke about how this could impact security going forward.

"It kind of opens up a whole different thing. Usually, when you think about security, you're thinking about the aircraft itself. Everyone is thinking about safety on the flight, making sure that nothing like that happens on an airplane. Once you get back to the airport. it's a completely different thing. You have so many people, such a large area. It's so public, anyone can park and walk into the airport." said Rich MacIsaac, manager of Northampton Airport.

MacIsaac said that changing how public the airport is would be a big task, but thinks it's something authorities will have to look at following this shooting.

As for the investigation, interviews are still being conducted with people who were on the flight with the suspect and people who were waiting for their luggage.

A Canadian Embassy spokeswoman said that the suspect has no connection to Canada and did not fly from that country.

