Mother and two children tied up during West Springfield home invasion

West Springfield police are investigating a home invasion where the intruder tied up a mother and her two kids.

Police say it happened on High Meadow Drive around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

An unidentified suspect went into a home and tied up a mother and her two children and then robbed them.

They escaped unharmed and didn't need any medical attention but the suspect got away.

Police said they do not believe it was a random act.

No arrests have been made as of Friday evening.

