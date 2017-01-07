MA man and wife stranded on tarmac in Ft. Laduderdale

Planes were stranded on the tarmac for hours in Fort Lauderdale after the deadly shooting.

On Friday, Western Mass News spoke with a man who lived in Massachusetts and was at the airport when it all happened.

John who lived in Watertown for most of his life, was headed to go on a cruise and passed through Fort Lauderdale on his way to Miami.



He and his wife touched down around 2 o'clock, just a couple hours after the shooting happened.

"For being here since two o'clock, the mood is actually surprising, everyone has just been hanging out, meeting their neighbor, texting family and friends," said John.

John's plane landed in Fort Lauderdale about two hours after the gunman went on his shooting spree.

As him and his wife were flying from Charlotte, North Carolina to Fort Lauderdale, they had no idea what was happening on the ground right near the plane.

"When we touched down, everyone's phones were going haywire, buzzing left and right and dinging. After about the 6th or 7th one, I thought I was just getting some text messages, but then I pulled out my phone and had all these news updates and friends and family asking if everyone is okay," said John.

John mentioned when he looked out the window, he realized his plane wasn't the only one stranded on the tarmac.

"It was scary, we are just stranded here, we had no idea. We could see a bunch of planes along with us and we had no idea how long they had been out there," John continued.

Although everyone on the plane is safe, he said it was pretty tight quarters.

"There are some concerns about water, they have been able to give us some cups of water but the lavatories seem to be an issue and they haven't been able to get any trucks here to drain anything from the tarmac, were almost running out of room," John noted.

He said even though it's frustrating and hectic, the situation could've been a lot worse.

"We could've been there, we could've been getting our luggage, and running from the tarmac trying to run for our lives," said John.

John, his wife, and everyone aboard his plane on Friday made it to the terminal to get their bags, and made their way to Miami.

John said although some people didn't make it to their destinations, the most important thing out of this experience is that everyone was safe.

Western Mass News was told the Westfield State University swim team traveled to Fort Lauderdale for a training event.

Half of the team landed before the shooting happened and the other half were at the airport when the shooting happened, in other terminals.

