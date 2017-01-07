Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: 2 victims identified - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: 2 victims identified

Posted: Updated:

(CNN) -- CNN has confirmed the names of two victims in Friday's deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Olga Woltering, a grandmother from Marietta, Georgia, who was in Fort Lauderdale with her husband to go on a cruise; and Terry Andres of Virginia Beach, Virginia, who was on vacation with his wife to celebrate his 63rd birthday, were among five people who died when a gunman opened fire in a baggage claim area of the airport.

From CNN's AnneClaire Stapleton

TM & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

