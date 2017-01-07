MA Pike speed limit reduced as snow falls throughout the state - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

MA Pike speed limit reduced as snow falls throughout the state

Posted: Updated:
(photo MassDOT/Facebook) (photo MassDOT/Facebook)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Drivers will need to take it slow, and drive with caution along Interstate highways and roadways on Saturday. 

The Mass D.O.T. tweeted around 2 p.m. on Saturday that over three-thousand crews were sent out to treat and plow roads as snow continues to fall across the state. 

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the speed limit along I-90 to the New York border to Interchange 11 was reduced to 40 mph. 

