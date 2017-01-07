MA Pike speed limit reduced as snow falls throughout the state

Drivers will need to take it slow, and drive with caution along Interstate highways and roadways on Saturday.

The Mass D.O.T. tweeted around 2 p.m. on Saturday that over three-thousand crews were sent out to treat and plow roads as snow continues to fall across the state.

#MAsnow crews 2pm now total 3,193 plowing, treating state roadways. Pavements wet to slush, snow covered. #MAtraffic #DontCrowdThePlow — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 7, 2017

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the speed limit along I-90 to the New York border to Interchange 11 was reduced to 40 mph.

#MAtraffic Alert: I-90 speed limit reduced to 40mph, New York border to Interchange 11. #MAsnow — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 7, 2017

