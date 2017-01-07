Westfield State students recall hiding from gunfire at Fort Lauderdale Airport

What was supposed to be a trip for swimming training for the Westfield State University Owl’s swimming team quickly turned into horror.

The reported shooter, Esteban Santiago, opened fire in the baggage claim area creating chaos and carnage.

Five people were killed, others were injured.

Kristen O’Leary is a senior at Westfield State. She landed with a teammate and they were picking up their luggage a terminal over from the shooting scene.

“All of a sudden, someone was yelling gun and the entire terminal I was in started running in one direction,” O' Leary said.

That’s when they started to run.

“We left all of our luggage and ended up hiding in a stall in a woman’s bathroom,” O'Leary added,

After waiting, a SWAT team arrived and asked O'Leary and her teammate to walk outside with their hands over their head.

"We walked over to the area that was across from the parking garage. Unfortunately, then the police got word that there was a second shooter and he was in the parking garage, so we ended up running across the street to hide behind cars," O'Leary explained.

Eventually, they were allowed back inside and throughout the whole ordeal. O'Leary said that her coaches and teammates were in constant contact.

Today, the team took some time to rest before they begin their training.

O'Leary said that she’s thankful that she was safe and thinking of those who didn’t make it.

"We are just glad that we are okay and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who was affected and their families and we are glad we could contact our families and let team know we're okay," said O' Leary.

We spoke with director of athletics who echoed that statement, saying the university is thinking of the families affected by the tragedy.

"We feel terrible our student athletes had to go through this ordeal we were fortunate we could be in contact with students and coaching staff when it was happening and stay with them throughout the day. We at the university will be able to provide services and counseling if that arises to help our student athletes," said Dick Lenfest, the Director of Athletics.

