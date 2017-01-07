Firefighters respond to working fire at auto repair shop in Chicopee

Firefighters are on the scene of a working fire at 2 Guys Auto Repair on Front Street in Chicopee.

The fire department responded just before 4 o'clock Saturday evening.

Chicopee Fire tells Western Mass News that Front Street from Grove Street to Ellerton Street is closed as crews investigate what caused the fire.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest once it becomes available.