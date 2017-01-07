77th annual model congress at AIC

Close to 150 students attended the 77th annual model congress today at the American International College.

They write, debate, and pass legislation in a simulated congress.

"As soon as you get involved in the legislation process and being aware of what's going on in your government and the world, that's something that sticks with you. You should be making sure you're in informed citizen whether or not you're going into politics," said student body president Rebecca Gray.

13 participating schools get together and divide into groups to formally debate legislation that they've written among themselves.

High school students tell me they look forward to this event every year and it's somethings that's been a long passion of theirs.

"I've always wanted to be president when I was younger. I saw Hillary Clinton run for president since I was 8 years old and since then always wanted to be in politics," said high school student Destiny Hull.

Keynote speaker United States Congressman Richard Neal also took the stage to speak to the eager minds.

"I happen to believe very strongly that when you look across the room today, these are the kids that will be running for office and I think spending the time to tell them why its worthwhile certainly made my day," said Congressman Neal.

Hoping to impart a little bit of wisdom when it comes to politics and life.

"Don't confuse opinion with fact, there's a wide difference and understand opinions are important but should be based upon facts," said Congressman Neal.

The AIC model congress awards scholarship opportunities to its top delegates.



