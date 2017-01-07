Snowfall in Western Mass creating slippery roads

Another wallop of snow hit Western Mass today.

In the peak of the storm 3,380 plows were out clearing and treating the state roads.

"Going home is going to be a little tougher," said John Barnes.

To see the damaging toll that heavy snow can cause, we can look to our south in Middletown, Connecticut. Messy road conditions caused a 20-car pileup on I-91.

At least three tractor trailers were involved. Thankfully no one was hurt.

"They’re pretty sloppy, people should be careful," said Carolyn Bohmiller.

Travelers flying out of Bradley International Airport had some headaches.

Several flights were canceled or delayed as the storm swept through.

Parking bans have also been popping up throughout Western Massachusetts.

