Accident in Springfield sends driver to the hospital

A driver that crashed their vehicle into a telephone pole early Sunday morning was sent to the hospital.

Springfield Lt. Rosario said the crash happened at 4 a.m. on 825/827 Berkshire Avenue.

Police told Western Mass News the driver was the only person involved in the accident, it is unknown how severe their injuries are at this time.

Rosario said the cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

