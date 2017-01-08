Snow showers possible this evening. Clearing and very cold overnight

The storm system that brought snow to the region yesterday has moved away. Snowfall totals for much of the area came in between 1-3" with some locally higher amounts. Plymouth county in eastern Mass was hit hard by this system with many locations picking up over a foot of snow.

As a arctic front approaches the region this evening it may touch off a few snow showers or a heavier snow squall. Any snow squall could put down a quick coating to an inch on the roads and make for some slippery travel. After a breezy afternoon winds will begin to diminish tomorrow night but it will be even colder and lows drop back to the lower single digits with some of the colder spots getting down near zero.

After a cold day on Monday we will see a slow warming trend with temperatures approaching the middle to upper 40s by late in the week. It also looks like it will become a bit unsettled by late in the week as well.

