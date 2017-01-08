Plow truck sunk into East Longmeadow pond on Saturday

Although thin ice on ponds and lakes might worry some people during the winter season, the driver of a plow truck didn't seem to be too concerned about it on Saturday.

East Longmeadow police said a plow truck from a private company was called into help clear the snow off of Heritage Park pond to make room ice skaters.

Unfortunately, the pick up truck with an attached snow plow didn't make it too far as the thin ice was unable to bear the weight.

Police said they responded to the pond at 3:51 p.m. where they discovered the sunken truck.

Luckily, everyone that was inside the truck made it out safely and no one was hurt.

At 4:38 p.m. police and firefighters removed the truck out of the pond safely.

