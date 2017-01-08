Ski lift mechanic dies while on the job

Emergency crews in Vermont rushed to try and save the life of a Killington Ski Resort employee after he fell 13 feet from a catwalk on Saturday.

Vermont State Police said that when crews arrived they discovered Jeffrey K. Chalk injured and unresponsive at the scene.

Chalk was a gondola mechanic at Killington Ski Resort, and while he was working alone, fell from the catwalk and onto the cement floor below of the Skyeship Gondola's North Brook Terminal.

Police said the man was aided by medical personnel and it was clear to them that he sustained a serious head injury.

Crews took Chalk to the Rutland Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:33 p.m.

Chalk will undergo an autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) to determine the cause and manner of death.

Vermont State Police have made a standard referral to Vermont's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (VOSHA).

