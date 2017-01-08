Bruins legends take the ice for charity event in West Springfield

It's a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"I feel a little nervous and I'm excited for the game," said 12 year old hockey player Jacob Meyers.

The Holy Name Bantams and pee wee hockey players went head to head against the Boston Bruins legends in a charity event.

"Its amazing. I grew up watching these guys with my great grandmother so its really neat to watch my son on the same sheet of ice," said parent Christine Meyers.

A crowd of all different ages came out to the West Springfield Olympia ice center to join in on the fun.

Bruins alum Rick Middleton says very rarely do they get a chance to play against kids.

"It brings an exuberance. It's obviously not going to be competitive, it's strictly for fun," said Rick Middleton.

Middleton says regardless of the score, he hopes today makes for a great story.

"I think its something they'll remember. They'll go back and go jeez here's some of the guys who played in the game for a long time and I hope I can get there one day," said Middleton.

It was five dollars per person.

After the game there was a meet and greet with the Bruins.

Proceeds will go towards the Bruins foundation and the Holy Name "Learn to Skate" program.

