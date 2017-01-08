One dead after single car accident in Agawam

It all happened at the intersection of Poplar Street and Shoemaker Lane in Agawam.

A man struck a tree right around 11 o’clock Friday night.

"It's upsetting. If you’re going to drive, you have to drive safely," said Richard Wozny of Agawam.

Crews rushed to the scene. The victim suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Baystate Medical Center.

He died a short time later.

"I feel sorry for the family," said Wozny.

The Agawam community mourns the loss of one of their own.

"I’ve lived here all my life. It's a very close knit community," said ?Stephen Cincotta of Agawam.

Police were assisted by State Police, the Hampden County District Attorney, as well as other local agencies.

The cause remains under investigation.

"I’m sorry to hear it. I wish it was the last and God bless the family. I hate that it happened but we got to be more careful," said Mary Graham of Springfield.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

"We are grateful to our other governmental partners for the assistance that they have and continue to provide us as they aid us in the furtherance of this investigation," said Lt. Donovan.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

