Dog lovers compete in Merrimack Valley Kennel Club Dog show

Dog lovers brought their furry companions to compete in the Merrimack Valley Kennel Club's dog show at the Big E.

Owners traveled from all over to show off their adorable pets in the competition.

All of the show dogs are judged on their overall appearance. It includes their weight, bite, size, tail, coat, and other characteristics.

One dog owner explains how competitions bring her and her puppy closer together.

"It's time to spend with your dog, connecting with your dog all day and it's all about them," said Jennifer Sturgen of Granby, Connecticut.



Jennifer also mentions that it's fun seeing your dog win the competition.

