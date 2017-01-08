Family of missing Chicopee mother seeks public's help in finding her

With each passing day Shawna Golba’s family grows more worried.

The mother of three has been missing for several weeks.

That’s why they are asking for your help to bring her home.

"We just really want her home and to know that she’s safe," said Vanessa Golba, Shawna’s sister.

Shawna Golba would be celebrating her 38th birthday today with her loving family.

"It’s not the same, knowing she’s not okay," said Heaven Jiminez, Shawna’s daughter.

But several weeks ago she disappeared without a trace.

"She was visiting with her daughters getting ready for Christmas and that was the last time we saw her," said Vanessa.

Chicopee police been investigating the case and detectives say she may be in the Springfield area, possibly State Street.

Shawna is described as five feet tall, 150 pounds and has long, blonde hair.

If anyone has any information that could help find Shawna Golba, please contact the Chicopee police department.

