Frigid start with a few flurries possible Tuesday evening

It was a frigid start with temperatures near zero this morning! It has remained cold this afternoon with temperatures only reaching near 20. Expect another frigid night into Tuesday. With clear skies, calming winds, and a fresh snow pack on the ground, western Mass will be back into the single digits.

The law of averages is at play the last few days into the next few. We’ve see highs barely reaching 20 today; nearly 15° below the average for this time of year. A system in the Midwest is heading our direction. While it will first bring some snow to the area tomorrow evening, it also ushers in a warming trend for the middle and end of the week. This time, temperatures will be well-above average; nearly 15°. It will hardly feel like an average week, but on paper, it’s just that.

The warm front afternoon cloudiness with some light snow or a light wintry mix by tomorrow late afternoon and evening. As mild air continues to move in, any mix should change to plain rain overnight as temperatures climb through the 30s. Before the change-over, the valley could see a coating to maybe 1" of snow and ice with 1-2" possible in the higher terrain.

Rain will end early Wednesday morning followed by breezy, mild conditions. We'll likely see some sunshine with highs near 50. The afternoon will be quite pleasant.

It looks as though we stay mild through Friday with a few scattered showers around. Temperatures both Thursday and Friday will reach on the either side of 50 before we turn colder for the weekend.

