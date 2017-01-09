Granby voters to decide on school deficit solution

Tonight, voters in Granby will decide where the town’s current “free cash” will be reclassified.

The town currently has nearly $225,000 that was released to “free cash”, or money, left over after the town budget had been adopted.

However, this money was not supposed to be there. School officials said it had not been placed in the proper accounts.

A town vote will now place it in those proper accounts - either School Choice ($98,000 in funding for students who come to Granby Schools) or Circuit Breaker ($122,500 in state funding for special education and supplies for those students).

The school committee said that the budgeted $225,000 between both accounts had been spent as planned, but were recorded as unspent in the town ledger.

As a result, it was moved to free cash. This issue started back in 2011-2012.

The town is also looking hard into their school lunches. This year, revenue from school lunches is short of its projected goal, but Granby Schools Superintendent Sheryl Stanton said that it has been an on-going issue not exclusive to this district.

“We are certainly looking into that, we are working with school lunch providers to alleviate some of that, and try to get a handle on the decline.” Stanton said.

The increase comes as more students are choosing to bring their own lunch to school, declining school enrollment, and a slight increase in those getting reduced lunch for families in need.

The town meeting and vote are scheduled for 7 p.m. at the high school.

