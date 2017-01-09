Peter Pan bus crashes into Granby home

A Peter Pan bus crashed into a home on Route 116 in Granby on Monday.

The house at 664 Amherst Road has been condemned after it suffered extensive damage after that bus, which was carrying five passengers, crashed into it.

The bus, which was traveling from Springfield to Amherst, crashed into an oil truck on Route 116 before skidding into the house around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

“I’ve been here 30 years and this is the worst I’ve seen since I’ve been here," said Jacques Cournoyer of Granby.

Police received multiple 911 calls about and when officials arrived on scene, they saw it was all one accident.



“It collided with the oil delivery truck that was parked on the side of the road," said Granby Police Chief Alan Wishart.

After that, the bus then went across both lanes of traffic and crashed into the house on Route 116.

“Luckily, at the time where it struck the house, there was nobody in there, so nobody in the house was injured," Wishart added.

The five passengers and driver of the bus were evacuated. One passenger and the driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"Buses like these have cameras all over the place," Wishart noted.



Granby Police will continue to investigate this crash, along with state police.

Police told us that the homeowners will need to find somewhere else to stay for the time being.

Route 116 in the area of the crash site was closed for several hours while crews investigated and worked to clear the site. Both lanes have since reopened.

>> CLICK HERE to see more pictures from the scene

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.